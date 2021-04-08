Allu Arjun Birthday: Kajal Aggarwal to Rakul Preet Singh, celebs pour wishes on Pushpa star

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun Birthday

Tollywood’s ace actor Allu Arjun is celebrating his 38th birthday on Thursday (April 8). Arjun and his family members are celebrating his special day in the Maldives. The actor who has contributed immensely to Telugu cinema has received many sweet wishes from his fans, friends and colleagues. From Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Raashi Khanna to Ravi Teja, several celebrities from the showbiz took to their social media accounts to wish the Ala Vaikuntapurramloo actor.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has performed with Allu Arjun in Arya 2, took to her Twitter and shared a throwback photo. She also revealed his nickname 'Bugsy' in the post. Sharing the photo, Kajal wrote, "Happiest birthday bugsy! Have a fabulous day and year ahead. @alluarjun #HBDAlluArjun."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wished her favourite Allu, saying "Happppy happppy bdayyyy my fav @alluarjun..wishing you the best of everything! Keep shining keep rocking."

"Dear @alluarjun May your birthday be the start of a year filled with good luck, great health and much happiness.

#Har_har_mahadev," Ravi kishan wrote.

Ravi Teja conveyed his birthday wishes to Allu Arjun and tweeted, "Happy birthday @alluarjun! Wishing you all the good luck, happiness and success. #Pushpa teaser looks intense. Looking forward."

Varun Tej Konidela said, "Happy birthday bunny anna!!! Pushpa intro is kickass! Love it!"

Film Director Bobby wrote, "Wishing you, a very happy birthday @alluarjun gaaru. Your hard work and dedication towards cinema is impressive, Icon Star you gonna shine even more brighter from now on with #Pushpa. All the best!! Thumbs up Hugging face #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun."

"Happy happy birthday to the sweetest & most amazing @alluarjun...Keep shining, keep inspiring Sparkles #Pushpa Intro is absolutely TERRIFIC!! Can’t wait to see more #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun," actress Pragya Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, ahead of Allu's birthday, the makers of Pushpa released a new teaser introducing his character 'Pushpa Raj'. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will release on August 13 in theatres worldwide.