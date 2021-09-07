Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY VARMA Alia Bhatt wraps 'Darlings' shoot, says 'see you at the movies'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming her upcoming feature "Darlings", which also marks her film production debut. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the dark comedy, which marks directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood. It traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a reel, showcasing behind the scenes stills and videos from the shoot. "Darlings, it's a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies," she wrote.

Varma also shared the same reel on his social media and said that he had a great time working on the movie. "#ItsAWrap on #Darlings shoot. It was incredible fun working with this crew and I'm going to miss being around them. Here’s a sneak peak at what it was like on the sets," he wrote on Twitter.

Besides 'Darlings,' Alia recently commenced shooting for the first schedule of her upcoming film with Ranveer Singh 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' directed by Karan Johar. The film has a star-studded cast also comprising veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Apart from this, she has multiple films in the pipeline including 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawad'. Fans are also waiting to see Alia and her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor together in the film 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan.

(With PTI inputs)