Alia Bhatt wishes happy birthday to her 'everything' with a throwback photo

Alia Bhatt shares throwback photo on Akanksha Ranjan's birthday

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt never shies away from displaying love for her special ones. Whether it is her beau Ranbir Kapoor or sister Pooja Bhatt or best friend Akanksha Ranjan, the actress often takes to social media to make her dear ones realise how important and special they are for her. Last night, the actress celebrated her bestie Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday with Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. Today, Alia who is quite close to Akanksha wished her with an adorable throwback photo on Instagram.

Alia went through her album and delighted her fans with a treasure. In the throwback photo, Alia and Akanksha are seen flashing their priceless smile while enjoying soft drink at what seems to a be a house party. ''happy birthday my everything,'' the Raazi actress captioned the photo.

Alia and Akanksha are childhood friends and have been with each other through thick and thin. From enjoying bachelorette with their girl gang to spending some 'BFF time' amid shooting schedules, Alia and Akanksha have always given us friendship goals. Akanksha even visited Alia in Kashmir when she was shooting for Raazi.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's photo from Akanksha's birthday bash is doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, Alia is tightly hugging the love of her life while the Sanju actor poses with a smile on his face. The duo was spotted twinning in black at the party.

Earlier, photos of Ranbir and Alia enjoying wild safari in Kenya made a lot of buzz on social media.

On a related note, rumours were rife that Karan Johar is planning to launch Akanksha in the film industry, however, so far there is no confirmation to the report. Meanwhile, Akanksha is reportedly dating KL Rahul and the cricketer, too, took to his Instagram story to wish his BFF. Have a look at the photo.