Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor with throwback photo from their Kenya vacation

Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture from the Kenya vacation they took recently and showered him with love.

New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2019 14:36 IST
Alia Bhatt has the cutest wish for her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as he turned 37 today. The actor rang into his birthday with Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others along with girlfriend Alia last night. Now, the Raazi actress has shared a throwback picture from the Kenya vacation they took recently and showered her love on him.

Alia Bhatt posted a candid picture of Ranbir in which he can be seen looking in another direction. He has a pair of binoculars in his hand. Looks like, the picture was taken by Alia when the two stars went for a safari in Kenya. The actress captioned the picture saying, “happy birthday you” Not just Alia, but her mother Soni Razdan also wishes Ranbir for his birthday in the post. Check out the photo here-

happy birthday you 🎂✨

New 😍😍😍😍😍😍

Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor also posted a number of throwback pictures to wish him. She shared photos from the actor’s birthday parties in childhood in which he can be seen enjoying with his friends. She wrote, “This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes  the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK”

On the professional note, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun and Mouni Roy. Other than this, Ranbir has an untitled film with Ajay Devgn and Shamshera in the pipeline.

20 interesting facts about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

 

Also read:

Ranbir Kapoor birthday special: From Barfi to Sanju, five spectacular performances by the actor

Film is happening, but no actor approached: Producer on Ranbir Kapoor doing Kabir Singh director's next

 

