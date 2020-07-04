Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt welcomes new cat Juniper, shares adorable photo of 'girl trio'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt welcomed a member in the family, a new cat whom she has named Juniper. On Saturday, the actress shared an adorable photo with the black colored cat as she gave a glimpse in sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt's selfie. Alia Bhatt wrote, "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable."

Reacting to the photo, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan said, "Totally one of the family I can see!" Sister Shaheen Bhatt also shared a couple of photos of her new flat member and wrote, "Got a bitey new flatmate." Commenting on Shaheen's post, sister Pooja Bhatt said, "Oh my Godddd! That is so,so precious!" Shweta Bachchan commented, "Hope cat and not bat" Also, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Ohhhh.... im into it."

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were among 819 artistes and executives who received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Reacting to the same, the actress released a statement and expressed her gratitude. She wrote, “I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honored and humbled. There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage.”

She continued, "Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world. I truly believe that cinema, like water, finds its level. And, like water, it knows no race, class, border or geography and flows freely. It takes everything in its course: audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, students who immerse themselves in it. Our opinions about films may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an interesting line up of films. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Also, she is gearing up for the release of Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actress was busy with the shooting of her forthcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, before the lockdown.

