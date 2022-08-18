Alia Bhatt wants to be part of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' but without replacing South star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha, Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt too love Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' just like the audience. Samantha's most popular dance number 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa: The Rise is loved so much that another leading lady of Bollywood revealed how she would love to be a part of the song, given a chance. But she doesn't want to replace the actress. In fact, Alia wants the song to be as it is. She just wants to 'lurk' somewhere in between.

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt was asked, "If you could feature in a dance number that's already been shot with somebody else, but you want to be a part of it, which would that be?" To which the actress replied "Oo Antavava, But I don't want to replace Samantha, I want Sam to be there, I want Allu Arjun to be there. I just want to be lurking somewhere in the middle."

For the unversed, Samantha's first special song 'Oo Antava Mama' has broken multiple records, creating many as well. Her appearance in Devi Sri Prasad's musical composition stood as one of the highlights for Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna- starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Meanwhile, it's no doubt that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the hearts of everyone taken over. With recent outings in The Family Man 2 and Oo Antava, she not only impressed us with her equally phenomenal performances in the most contradictory of roles but has been unstoppable with her fandom only growing across the globe.

On the work front ahead, she has projects like Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Kushi, and Citadel along with other unannounced projects in the pipeline.

Talking about alia Bhatt, she has too many firsts to look forward to. The Bollywood actress will be soon be embracing motherhood with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. They are also looking forward to their first film together Brahmastra. Apart from that Alia is to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone. Apart from these, she also has rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahania nd Jee Le Zara among other projects.

