Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt turns muse for her 'starlight' in new pic. No it's not Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday (October 12) treated her fans and followers with a stunning sun-kissed picture. Alia Bhatt looks fresh as daisy in a blue bandeau of sorts. The actress can be seen glowing with no make up as she poses for a picture which was clicked by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Taking to her Instagram she wrote, "we are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within by my very own starlight @shaheenb."

Take a look:

Soon after the post, Alia's fans and friends took to the comments section and dropped their reactions. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra said, "Ufffffff". Shaheen Bhatt also left a sweet comment and wrote, "Angel."

On Monday, Shaheen had shared an update with fans that the Bhatt sisters were enjoying a beach holiday. She shared a picture of her and Alia's hands intertwined, covered in sand. She captioned the post: “remember what matters”.

Last month, on her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date in Jodhpur. She captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life."

In the picture, the duo sat on what seemed like a riverbank, with their back towards the camera, as Alia snuggled onto Ranbir's shoulder. They gazed together at the horizon as the sun was setting behind the clouds. Alia sported an all-white look while the birthday boy was seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans along with his trademark black cap.

Also read: SS Rajamouli Birthday: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, and others extend warm wishes to filmmaker

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan's next, 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'.

Also read: Here's how Suhana Khan reacted to Hrithik Roshan's post for Aryan Khan; Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan show support