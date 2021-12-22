Alia Bhatt slays in shimmery outfit at close friend’s wedding, grooves to Justin Bieber's songs | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIL_CUTIE_ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt slays in shimmery outfit at friend wedding

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended the wedding ceremony of her close friend Meghna Goyal. She, along with her other friends, grooved to singer Justin Bieber's songs. As several pictures and videos from the same surfaced, we got a glimpse of Alia being the perfect bridesmaid. For the occasion, Alia donned a beautiful silver shimmery indo-western outfit, as she danced on Bieber’s popular numbers, 'Peaches' and 'Baby'. To complete her look, the RRR actress opted for silver jewellery. Giving a sneak-peak of the wedding festivities, Alia shared a candid picture of the newlywed couple on her Instagram Story.

Besides Alia, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Tanya Saha Gupta, Kripa Mehta, and Disha Khatwani were also part of the celebrations. Alia Bhatt flashed a happy smile as she posed with her friends.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt has been travelling for the promotions of her upcoming films 'Brahmastra' and 'RRR'.

Director S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic 'RRR' has an ensemble cast of JR NTR, Ram Charan from the south industry, and Ajay Devgn and Alia from Bollywood. Set in the 1920s, RRR draws inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theatre. Alia Bhatt did not violate quarantine rules, says BMC official

Talking about Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia in the lead role, the film was initially titled 'Dragon.' It features Kapoor as Shiva, a man born with special powers; Bhatt as Isha, his love interest, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Ranbir's mentor. It is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022. She also has Gangubai Katiawadi and Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in pipeline.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor has a witty reply to fan's question about marrying Alia Bhatt