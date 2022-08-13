Alia Bhatt shares video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Brahmastra song Deva Deva during couple's babymoon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting to be parents

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying their babymoon currently. The Bollywood couple is vacationing at an undisclosed location abroad. Alia announced her pregnancy back in June and has made several public appearances since then as he flaunted her growing baby bump. Now, the Darlings actress has shared an adorable video of her husband Ranbir in which he was seen dancing to the song Deva Deva from their upcoming film Brahmastra: Part 1. After Kesariya became a huge hit among the fans, Deva Deva was released by Brahmastra makers on August 8.

Ranbir Kapoor dances to Brahmastra song

In the video shared by Alia on her Instagram handle, Ranbir was dressed up in a sky blue shirt and ripped denim. He enjoyed the sunny weather in sunglasses and kept the buttons of his shirt open. As the track was played, Ranbir could not hold himself back as he broke into a few moves while sitting. The video of Ranbir dancing to Deva Deva song from Brahmastra is quite adorable. Alia captioned the video, "The light of my life (sic)."

Deva Deva song from Brahmastra connected to film's theme

Deva Deva, the second song from the Brahmastra album, exudes spirituality and has a distinctly upbeat rhythm. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The song encapsulates the magical moment in the film where Shiva, played by Ranbir, finds the power within. The lyrics of the song have a unique blend of love and devotion as Shiva, the protagonist discovers his abilities of fire. The song is pivotal to Shiva's character development in the film and does absolute justice to the concept of 'Love, Light and Fire'. The song is available to stream on YouTube and across all audio streaming platforms.

Alia Bhatt's Darlings receives praise from the fans

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt' recent Netflix release Darlings has been receiving positive reviews from the viewers. The dark comedy, co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, centres on domestic violence and how the mother-daughter duo, played by Shefali and Alia, try to find their way out of it. After the film's release, its Tamil and Telugu remakes have also been greenlit. Darlings is Alia's maiden production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

