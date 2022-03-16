Wednesday, March 16, 2022
     
  5. Alia Bhatt shares video of happy moments from her 29th birthday: Thank you for all the love

Alia Bhatt who rang in her 29th birthday in the Maldives shared a video on Instagram which she set to the song 'At My Worst' by Pink Sweat$. It captured beautiful pictures of a smiling actress by the beach, glimpses of her dancing on a yacht, watching TV sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', going to the pool and posing with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2022 14:51 IST
Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT

Highlights

  • Alia Bhatt rang in her 29th birthday on Tuesday with her family in the Maldives
  • Taking to Instagram, she posted a heartwarming video montage, to thank everyone for the love
  • In the caption, she penned, "this is 29. thank you for all the love"

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is one happy 29-year-old woman who has recently garnered immense appreciation for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The actor, who rang in her 29th birthday on Tuesday with her family in the Maldives, has posted a heartwarming video montage from the day, to thank all her followers for their love. The video, which she set to the song 'At My Worst' by Pink Sweat$, captured beautiful pictures of smiling Alia by the beach, glimpses of her dancing on a yacht, watching TV sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', going to the pool and posing with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

In the caption, she penned, "this is 29. thank you for all the love." Have a look:

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Alia introduced fans to Isha, her character from the upcoming Ayan Mukherjee directorial 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

On the occasion of Alia's birthday, Ayan took to Instagram and shared her look along with a caption reading, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel… Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go ! #happybirthdayalia #brahmastra."

On the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her last release and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' She is awaiting the release of her next project which is SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' also featuring Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

