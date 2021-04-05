Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her quarantine life; says 'One day at a time'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her quarantine life; says 'One day at a time'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has tested Covid positive, shared a glimpse of her quarantine life on Monday. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself lying on the bed with her stuffed toys, "One day at a time," she wrote as the caption.

Many fans, followers and celebrities dropped their good wishes for the actress in the comments section. Alia's best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "One call at a time." Actress Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Alia tested positive for the virus on April 2. The actress took to Instagram and shared that she had isolated herself and was under quarantine at home. She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

On the professional front, Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also stars rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor besides veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

For the uninitiated, both Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were tested coronavirus positive a few weeks back.

Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR", Karan Johar's "Takht" and Jasmeet K. Reen's "Darlings", which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.