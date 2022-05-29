Alia Bhatt seeks 'sunshine' in her new natural click; Arjun Kapoor has an EPIC reply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone' has shared a few sunkissed pictures on her social media account. The actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of her cute sunkissed pictures of a bright sunny on Sunday (May 29). Well, the actress, who is seeking sunshine in the latest post, got an epic response from friend and actor Arjun Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

Donning an olive pair of jeggings with a yellow tie and dye tee, Alia could be seen sitting on the grass, her head up to the sky and her eyes closed, feeling a natural beauty around her. In the second picture, she is seen lying down with her legs high in the air. Her cheerful smile seems that she is enjoying the moment. The actress captioned the post and wrote, "just give me my sunshine and I'll be on my way". The 'Dear Zindagi' actress appears to be wearing no makeup and left her locks open. Take a look

As soon as Alia posted the pictures, Arjun Kapoor commented and wrote, "Sunshine is in mumbai shooting with Luv ranjan but!!!" Here, the actor is talking about Alia Bhatt's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14. The couple has been busy with work ever since and has been trying to strike the perfect balance between work and personal life. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh prepares for IPL final, falls off laughing as he practices RRR's Naacho Naacho step

Alia Bhatt's professional front

The actress, who is enjoying the success of her latest films 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has numerous projects in the pipeline, including Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor. The multilingual action film will be released worldwide on September 9, 2022, and also stars Tollywood actor Nagarjuna alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling serene' in all white outfit as she visits Brahma Kumaris’ hospital | PICS

She also has 'Darlings', with Vijay Varma, and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh.

(With ANI inputs)