Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt's film 'Sadak 2' gets 1.2 rating on IMDB, #ThrilledForSadak2 trends on Twitter

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt's film 'Sadak 2' gets 1 rating on IMDB, #ThrilledBySadak trends on Twitter

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Sadak 2' finally saw a release on the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, August 28. Starring the filmmaker's daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Makarand Deshpande, the film ever since its announcement has been in the limelight. Its trailer was released on August 12 and was trolled by many netizens as it was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism -- a topic that has become the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. On August 16, it came to light that the film's trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India. And now that the film has released, many have shared their views on Twitter and made #ThrilledBySadak one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website. Not only this, but the film has received 1.2 out of 10 ratings on IMDB.

Actress Alia Bhatt before the release of the film shared her reprised version of the song 'Tum se hi' and it seemed that the streak of negativity about the film continued with the song as well. On the official YouTube page of Sony Music, which has the music rights of the film, the song has 12k likes and 23k dislikes at the time of publishing this report.

Gave 1 star rating to sadak2 and will continue this for all nepo kids movies #Thrilledforsadak2 pic.twitter.com/LSCWOQJNM6 — Usha (@Usha37678368) August 28, 2020

Have a look at how Netizens reacted to the film on social media here:

#Thrilledforsadak2



The only reason I'm thrilled is to see them coming on the sadak and to see it as the biggest flop of the year. Cant wait to see this movie getting a rating of zero because that is what it deserves. pic.twitter.com/kRuqFHNNDW — Damsel ✨ (@felinegirl7) August 28, 2020

#thrilledforsadak2 kya haga hai alia ne @aliaa08 gave 1star on imdb. Don't worry alia we will try our best to get you medical help for your depression. #TharkiMaheshBhatt — #Warriors4SSR Arrest Rhea Chakraborty (@SharmaS11435894) August 28, 2020

#ThrilledForSadak2 to be biggest flop ever. Boycott #Sadak2 Hurt Brothelwood where it really hurts them and where they really care about.. their pockets https://t.co/0LcmFNHAzN — Srividya Sharma (@SharmaSrividya) August 28, 2020

This film does not only have alia bhatt or aditya roy kapoor in it. It also has the hardwork of the crew in it. When we boycott a film the crew gets more affected as compared to the main lead. Lets not be unfair to them. #ThrilledForSadak2 pic.twitter.com/HI69M3T1Xx — Ananya Sharda (@AnanyaSharda7) August 28, 2020

Biggest flop in history of cinema Dirty bollys will be crushed by Janata again and again like the. Thrilled For Sadak2

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IuxfzpAok3 — need justice (@missyousir) August 28, 2020

And the Award for the Flop Movie 2020 goes to #Sadak2

Congrats @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt for the biggest flop ever😂😂😂😂#ThrilledforSadak2 https://t.co/oAsaOJt5Sq — Anita Arora (@AnitaAr04393992) August 28, 2020

People excited for “sadak2” and using #thrilledforsadak2

This is very much contribute in making Sadak 2 a disaster. Imdb par minimum rating dena hai. #Thrilledforsadak2 #Sadak2dislike #sadak2 pic.twitter.com/ySMP7wFYqd — 𝓐𝓴𝓪𝓼𝓱 (@iAkashmandal) August 28, 2020

#thrilledforsadak2

Wait for sadak on sadak , let's make it big big flop movie ever.. pic.twitter.com/f277jWEJsw — Name Prachi (@pra_chiii) August 28, 2020

With more than 9 million dislikes, 'Sadak 2' is at number three, pop star Justin Bieber's song 'Baby', which came in 2010 with 1.16 crore dislikes on the second number, and with 1.82 crore dislikes on the first number is '2018 Rewind Video' posted by YouTube.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant's family, had rated "Sadak 2" as 98 percent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past weeks urging everyone to boycott the film.

