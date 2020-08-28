Friday, August 28, 2020
     
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt's film 'Sadak 2' gets 1.2 rating on IMDB, #ThrilledForSadak2 trends on Twitter

'Sadak 2' starring the filmmaker's daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt apart from Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, the film ever since its announcement has been in the limelight. After its release, people made #ThrilledBySadak one of the top trends.

New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2020 21:52 IST
The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Sadak 2' finally saw a release on the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, August 28. Starring the filmmaker's daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Makarand Deshpande, the film ever since its announcement has been in the limelight. Its trailer was released on August 12 and was trolled by many netizens as it was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism -- a topic that has become the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. On August 16, it came to light that the film's trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India. And now that the film has released, many have shared their views on Twitter and made #ThrilledBySadak one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website. Not only this, but the film has received 1.2 out of 10 ratings on IMDB. 

Actress Alia Bhatt before the release of the film shared her reprised version of the song 'Tum se hi' and it seemed that the streak of negativity about the film continued with the song as well. On the official YouTube page of Sony Music, which has the music rights of the film, the song has 12k likes and 23k dislikes at the time of publishing this report.

Have a look at how Netizens reacted to the film on social media here:

With more than 9 million dislikes, 'Sadak 2' is at number three, pop star Justin Bieber's song 'Baby', which came in 2010 with 1.16 crore dislikes on the second number, and with 1.82 crore dislikes on the first number is '2018 Rewind Video' posted by YouTube.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant's family, had rated "Sadak 2" as 98 percent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past weeks urging everyone to boycott the film.

Watch Sadak 2 Trailer here:

