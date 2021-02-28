Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt's 'sunshine' Sunday is all about cats | see pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt never fails to surprise her fans with some fun and interesting social media posts. The actress who has an aesthetic account on Instagram once again treated her fans with a scintillating post. Blinking like a ray of sunshine, Alia shared an adorable post on Sunday. The 'Student of the year' actor who is known for her love for cats took to her social media accounts, both Instagram and Twitter to share a sneak peek into her last day of the week.

On Instagram, Alia shared a mesmerizing picture of herself where she is seen basking in the sun. The captivating click captures the actor posing candidly for the lens as she lies down resting on a chair while flashing her radiant smile. She is seen sporting loose yellow and white patterned deep-neck top which showcases her sizzling beauty bone.

In the snap that garnered more than eight lakh likes within a few hours of being posted, one can also spot a small black cat emoticon popping on her head. Taking to the caption, she wrote, "sunshine". The 'Raazi' actor posted another delightful picture on Twitter which sees her snuggling with her pet cat Edward. Alongside, the picture she expressed her love for her furry friend by writing, "Eternal", in the caption.

In this snap too, one can see a small white-colored cat tattoo peeping out from one of her top's sleeves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the chirpy queen of Bollywood is basking in the praises after the teaser release of her much-anticipated movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Through the enthralling video, viewers are introduced to the character of Alia as 'Gangu' the boss woman. Alia even thanked her fans for giving her so much love for the upcoming film.

She looks promising and it's safe to say that her fans are in for a visual treat. Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film on July 30 this year. The film marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. Besides this, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She also has SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in the pipeline.

-with ANI inputs