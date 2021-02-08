Alia Bhatt reveals boyfriend 'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe' for charity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt's reveals boyfriend 'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe' for charity

In today's time a number of people are aware of the degrading environment and are more concious towards their actions. Recently, people have started promoting suatainable fashion over fast fashion, many celebrities and influencers are also coming forward to do their bit. On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared with her fans that beau Ranbir Kapoor is going to donate his clothes for charity. Alia is a founder of Coexist, an organisation that highlights and works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare.

Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared, "Tadaa! Ranbir is sharing his wardrobe with you. Proceeds will go to providing holistic nutrition for children fighting cancer." She further added that the sale would go live on Tuesday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other since a long time now. The love bloomed between them when they came together for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.

During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how he spent his time in the lockdown. he revealed that while he watched 2-3 films in a day, his 'girlfriend Alia' took many online classes. He said, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

About his marriage plans, Ranbir revealed that if it wasn't for the pandemic, he would have taken the plunge. He said, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.