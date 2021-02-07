Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt's Maldives pics set internet on fire as she holidays with her girl gang

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, a close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor set the internet on fire on Sunday morning. She shared some beautiful photographs of herself in a bikini posing on a beach here in the Maldives with her fans and followers.

Sharing her sun-kissed photo from the beach where she flaunts a colorful bikini and sunglasses, Alia wrote on Instagram: "Blue seas and a pisces."

Commenting on Alia's post, mother Soni Razdan wrote: "Hello little fishy."

Alia has also posted a selfie clicked together with Akansha on her Instagram story which she captioned: "Hangies with my honey."

During an interactive session with her fans on Instagram, Alia had recently shared that she is eager to go on a vacation but not solo.

Asked by a fan if she wanted to go on a vacation, Alia stated she is not in the mood for solo outings. "You kinda wanna leave everything and go on a solo vaca," asked the fan. "True but not solo," Alia replied.

She made several other admissions in the course of the session. Among these was a revelation that she was not a big fan of shopping or cooking.

On the work front, Alia's upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch. She is also a part of S.S. Rajamouli's RRR and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, where Alia shares screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

- With IANS input