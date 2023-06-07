Alia Bhatt’s beach diaries; actress looks stunning in a purple swimsuit | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt shared a selfie on Instagram.

From goofy selfies to precious moments with her family and friends, Alia Bhatt’s posts go viral in no time at all. The actress every now and then treats her millions of followers on Instagram with some stunning pictures of herself.

Alia Bhatt posted a gorgeous no-make-up selfie that has left fans in awe. The actress is seen with wet hair and she flashed her million-dollar smile for the camera. She is seen wearing a purple one-shoulder swimsuit in the picture and she is seen without any makeup or filter. While the background is blurred, we can see some tress and loungers behind her.

Sharing her photo, Alia captioned the post, "2.3 seconds after I’m left alone (selfie emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "She's so beautiful even without makeup." A comment read, "Aisi skin to the main bhi deserve karti hu (I also deserve similar skin)." Another person said, "Cute picture of female superstar Alia." A fan also commented, "She is so beautiful."

Alia recently won the Best Performance in the leading role (female) award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the IIFA 2023. The actor was not in attendance to accept her award in person.

Alia was recently announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. She also attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. Alia also made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala in a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects ahead. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart Of Stone. Apart from these projects, Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

