Alia Bhatt rings in 29th birthday with sister Shaheen, gets adorable wish from Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu

Alia Bhatt, after leaving everyone impressed with her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is celebrating her 29th birthday today. Ahead of her special day, she headed off to the beautiful location of Maldives with none other than her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Ever since the social media handles of the two girls is filled with beautiful pictures showcasing the fun they are having together. Meanwhile, birthday wishes for the actress have been pouring in over social media from not just fans but also her industry counterparts. Well, who doesn't love some extra attention and love on their special day! Sailing in the same boat is Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor who has extended her heartfelt wishes on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Alia. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside out," she wrote alongside the image.

Even Ajay Devgn on his Instagram story wished Alia on her birthday by sharing a throwback photo from Gnagubai promotions. He wrote alongside, "Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, ahead of her birthday, Alia's sister Shaheen posted a picture of her sister and wrote, "As you can see we're very happy to be on holiday." She also posted a happy selfie of them together, followed by a serene picture of a beach.

Alia will ring on the special occasion in the Maldives. It is unclear if Alia's beau Ranbir will be joining her on her birthday by flying out there.

On the work front, Alia is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' which will also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

Apart from this, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'.