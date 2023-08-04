Alia Bhatt reveals how Shah Rukh Khan helped her & Suhana before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt reveals how Shah Rukh Khan helped her & Suhana

Team Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently held a media interaction. During the event, which was also attended by Alia Bhatt, the actress revealed how Shah Rukh Khan helped her ahead of the Tum Kya Mile shoot in Kashmir. Alia admitted that she was ‘nervous’ since she was doing a lip-syncing song after a long time. That’s when the director of the film, Karan Johar asked her to ‘take tips’ from Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia Bhatt shared how Shah Rukh Khan asked her to come home when she dialed him for some tips and then turned tutor for her and his daughter Suhana Khan, who is also set to make her acting debut with The Archies.

“I was very nervous. The first time I was doing a full, lip-sync song after Ishq Wala Love. There was nervousness in me. I was discussing with Karan (Johar), and he said, ‘Why don’t you call Shah Rukh Khan. Maybe he will give you some tips’. So, I called him up to talk on the phone. I just wanted to understand because nobody lip-syncs like him. He said, ‘Tu ghar aaja. Suhana Khan also wants to learn this toh hum dono ko saath mein tution karenge. Tu gaana leke aaja’. I went. I was there for 2-3 hours. Suhana and I were singing," Alia said.

The actress further praised the Pathaan actor and called him generous. “The way he broke it down. He made me download some apps. He said, ‘baar baar karo’. He had also learned the song by the end of it. Just shows how generous and large-hearted man he is. He is so wonderful, always willing to help. Whether it helped for this film or not, I know that experience will be irreplaceable in my life," she added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt share a good bond. The two worked together in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. They also co-produced Darlings which starred Alia Bhatt in the lead. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in Alia and Ranbir’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

