Alia Bhatt refutes rumours about getting married to Ranbir Kapoor in December, says 'I find it entertaining'

Counted amongst one of the most adorable couples out there in the industry, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been hitting the news with their wedding talks. An ongoing report proposed that the couple is set to get married in December, not long after the arrival of their film 'Brahmastra'. Currently, Alia has dispelled all the confused air around these reports and has said that she finds these bits of gossip very engaging and entertaining.

Talking to Zoom, Alia said, "I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me."

Alia and Ranbir

Romance bloomed between the team when they began to shoot for Ayan Mukerji's directorial. Talking about their relationship, Ali told ETimes, "It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage."

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir starrer 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in crucial roles. The film is all set to release on December 12, 2020.

