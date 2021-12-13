Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt recreates K3G iconic scene, turns Poo and rates Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan | VIDEO

It's been two decades since cult classic movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was released and Kareena Kapoor Khan's role still remains everyone's favourite. The film is all set to complete 20 years of its release and probably, this is the reason why Alia Bhatt thought of paying it a tribute in her own style. Channelizing her inner Poo, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a video in which she can be seen recreating an iconic scene from the film. In the same, Alia ranks men who hope to take her to the college prom. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan also added the fun element in the same and made it worth a watch.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, The 'Highway' actress wrote in the caption, "My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 year. P.S – love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite."

The video is supposedly shot at the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia nails the show as Bebo where Ranveer lip-syncs the dialogues of Hrithik Roshan.

As soon as the video was shared, it caught the attention of not just fans but also tons of celebs including-- Akanksha Ranjan, Diana Penty, Manish Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Zoa Morani, Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu and Soni Razdan. Even Kareena reacted to the same and wrote, "No one better than POO only, of course, the bestest actor of our times… my darling Alia."

Meanwhile, watch the original scene from the film here:

Earlier, Karan had penned a warm note as K3G is set to clock 20 years of release on December 14. He wrote, "It's going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn't stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film's music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it's all about loving your...family!"

The 2001 movie, produced under the Yash Raj banner, was helmed and written by Karan Johar. It boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji appearing in a cameo.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' tells the story of a family, which faces troubles due to misunderstanding over their adopted son's (Shah Rukh Khan) marriage to a girl (Kajol) belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them. The movie was a blockbuster hit along with the songs making a lasting mark among the audience.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday along with Amruta Arora. In violation of the COVID norms, the duo had been attending several parties recently and hence there are chances that both Kareena and Amrita might be super-spreaders of the virus. Almost a week ago, the duo had attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor.