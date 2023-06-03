Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's special moments with her grandfather in an unseen video| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soni Razdan pays heartfelt tribute to her father in the latest video.

Alia Bhatt’s mother actor Soni Razdan remembered her late father Narendra Nath Razdan and penned an emotional note on Instagram. Soni shared a video that gave glimpses of her father with his family members and close ones over the years.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen with his wife Alia Bhatt’s grandfather and her sister Shaheen Bhatt as they stood around a table. A birthday cake for Narendra Nath was decorated and kept on the table. In another part of the clip, Ranbir sat on the couch with a glass of wine as he smiled at the camera. The video also comprised several unseen pictures of Narendra Nath from his youth till a few years ago.

Sharing the post, Soni wrote, “My daddy my hero. One of a kind. Original rockstar. Amazing architect. She recalled her fond memories of her childhood days with him.

“Daddy was the most joyful fun loving creative and life-affirming man I’ve ever met. Our childhood was spent in a veritable alternate universe with Daddy whenever he was around. We would either be regaled with stories he made up while relating them to us … about the good girl Neelam and her naughty little brother Gagan, or the imaginary Chunu, whom adults couldn’t see but we could - or he would play his violin for us - or imitate Groucho Marx … oh the list was endless," a part of Soni’s note read.

Soni Razdan also recalled how her father used to play golf ‘3 times a week until Covid hit’. She concluded by saying that it is difficult to ‘imagine life without you’. “How on earth will we manage? In grief but also in gratitude that you were our daddy, our grandpa, and our inspiration @tinala13 @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @jan_hertz @synncloud," she concluded.

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan passed away on June 1. He was 95. The actress’ grandfather was unwell for a while now and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.

