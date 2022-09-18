Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romance makes fans go weak in the knees; see actors engaging in PDA | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's whirlwind romance is no less than a romantic Bollywood film. The actress had a childhood crush on her now husband and the two fell in love while working with each other. As they stood beside each other through thick and thin, the couple decided to take the plunge in April and soon after they announced their pregnancy. And now, Alia has given treated 'Ranalia' fans to an adorable photo of them.

On Sunday, the actress took to social media to share a monochrome photo with her husband and the two look gorgeous together. Keeping the caption simple and letting the photo do the talking, the actress wrote a single word to describe the moment. "Home," she wrote followed by the infinite symbol.

Fans and friends love the couple's photo. Soon after Alia posted the picture, her comment section was filled with compliments. While some called them, "Beautiful couple" and "Cuties", several others dropped heart emojis below the photo. Take a look at Ranbir-Alia's romantic photo here:

After dating for almost five years, Alia and Ranbir took their relationship forward and got married on April 14. The two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly fifty guests. Their ceremony was held at Ranbir's home with only family members and close friends in attendance. Later, in June, the couple announced they are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Alia had taken to her verified Instagram account to share the good news with her fans and friends. She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. She captioned the image: "Our baby .Coming soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has quite a diversity of films in her kitty. She will next be seen in films like Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone. Apart from this, she has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan to look forward to.

