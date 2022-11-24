Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally reveal their daughter’s name; couple shares first photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt's Instagram post

The new parents of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally decided the name of their baby girl. Today, the yummy mummy Alia took to her Instagram handle to reveal the name of her bundle of joy. She posted a blurry picture of her with Ranbir and their daughter, in which a cute little jersey was focused and the name written on it was 'Raha'.

She captioned the post explaining the meaning of the name 'Raha' in different languages. The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their little princess into this world on 6th November. Embracing fatherhood is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world and Ranbir experienced the same as he held his little one for the first time. According to Bollywood Life, Ranbir couldn’t stop crying as he held his daughter for the first time and a source close to the publication said, "Ranbir was so happy that we never ever witnessed. He was a totally different person altogether. He is usually this calm and composed man but on the arrival of his daughter, he couldn’t contain his excitement, happiness, and tears. And the moment he picks his daughter in his arms, he started weeping and looking at him everyone was in tears".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made the big announcement of welcoming their baby girl on social media. “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love - Alia, and Ranbir," the new mom shared the news in a heartwarming post.

