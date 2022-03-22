Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take boat ride in Varanasi as they shoot for Brahmastra’s last schedule; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Varanasi Ghats

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi to complete the final schedule of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Several pictures of the couple from the shooting location have surfaced online. In one of the images, Alia, Ranbir, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji can be seen shooting at one of the ghats in Varanasi. The viral videos and images feature Alia and Ranbir sporting yellow and orange-coloured outfits respectively. They both can be seen having a boat ride.

In another video being circulated on social media, Ali Bhatt can be seen wearing a long yellow maxi dress, while Ranbir can be seen sporting a red shirt.

Take a look:

Recently, on the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday on March 15, her first look as Isha was unveiled. "Happy birthday to me. can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha.. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!" Alia captioned the video introducing her first look from the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, superhero adventure, Brahmastra, is billed as the first part in a trilogy. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra.

'Brahmastra' has been in the making for the last seven years. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The multi-starrer project was slated to release in the year 2019 but got delayed to the summer of 2020 and then to December but could not hit the screens due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film enjoys a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

