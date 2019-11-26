Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s birthday party, check inside photos

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have not confirmed their relationship in public, the duo is often seen together at various public and family events. Recently, the Raazi actress attended Ranbir’s cousin brother Armaan Jain’s birthday bash which had only family and close friends in attendance. Sister Karisma Kapoor took to her social media to share inside photos from the celebrations and it showed Alia posing with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family.
Karisma shared a number of photos from the bash. One of them had Alia seated next to Ranbir and pose for a picture with his family. In this pictures, actress Kiara Advani was also seen sharing a moment with birthday boy Armaan along with his fiancée Anissa Malhotra. In another photo, Alia joined the ‘girls gang’ of Kapoor Khandaan. Karisma also shared a photo of Armaan cutting the cake. Check out-
Ranbir and Alia have flown away to Manali to shoot for the next schedule of their upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. They were spotted last night at Mumbai airport where Ranbir was clicked having a plaster on the right hand. Photos of their sweet welcome in Manali also surfaced the internet-
@aliaa08 and #RanbirKapoor get a warm welcome at Manali pic.twitter.com/7UxCBcrYbD— Alia Bhatt Emerald (FanClub) (@aliaa08_Emerald) November 25, 2019
On the other hand, birthday boy Armaan Jain surprised his fans earlier when he got engaged to the love of his life Anissa Malhotra. In a cute proposal, he wrote, “The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous... when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...”
The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...We’ve come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally 🙈) Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you ❤
Armaan Jian made his debut in Bollywood with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014.
