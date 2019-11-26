Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s birthday party, check inside photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s birthday party

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have not confirmed their relationship in public, the duo is often seen together at various public and family events. Recently, the Raazi actress attended Ranbir’s cousin brother Armaan Jain’s birthday bash which had only family and close friends in attendance. Sister Karisma Kapoor took to her social media to share inside photos from the celebrations and it showed Alia posing with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

Karisma shared a number of photos from the bash. One of them had Alia seated next to Ranbir and pose for a picture with his family. In this pictures, actress Kiara Advani was also seen sharing a moment with birthday boy Armaan along with his fiancée Anissa Malhotra. In another photo, Alia joined the ‘girls gang’ of Kapoor Khandaan. Karisma also shared a photo of Armaan cutting the cake. Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karisma Kapoor gives sneak peek into Armaan Jain's birthday party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside photos from Armaan Jain's birthday bash

Ranbir and Alia have flown away to Manali to shoot for the next schedule of their upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. They were spotted last night at Mumbai airport where Ranbir was clicked having a plaster on the right hand. Photos of their sweet welcome in Manali also surfaced the internet-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor clicked at the Mumbai airport

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt clicked at the Mumbai airport

On the other hand, birthday boy Armaan Jain surprised his fans earlier when he got engaged to the love of his life Anissa Malhotra. In a cute proposal, he wrote, “The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous... when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...”

Armaan Jian made his debut in Bollywood with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014.

