Alia Bhatt takes power styling a notch higher with white pant suit at Berlin Film Festival Day 2

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has shared her look of the day at the Berlinale Special Galas. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Alia shared pictures in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous, dressed in a white power suit, teamed with a flowy matching lower.

She tied her hair back and kept her make-up natural. The highlight of her classy look is the gorgeous pair of ivory-and-gold earrings.

Several fans and celebrities commented on Alia's post. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh dropped fire emoticons in the comment section. Anushka Ranjan said, "Alia! Soooo stunning."

Earlier, Alia shared some more pictures from Berlin. She made heads turn in a white ensemble. Sharing a series of stunning pictures, Alia captioned the pictures, "Berlin baby."

Her post invited several comments from celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Zoya Akhtar, and Ananya Panday.

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.

-with ANI inputs