Alia Bhatt poses with her Brahmastra boys Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji. A look at their New Year vacation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt poses with her Brahmastra boys Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji

Alia Bhatt had flown away to an unknown destination with her Brahmastra boys Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji to celebrate New Year. The actress rang into 2020 with her ‘best boys’ by her side and has been treating her fans with sneak peeks from her holiday. While most of the pictures she was sharing were of the gorgeous view or of herself but on Thursday, the actress posted a happy picture with beau Ranbir and Ayan.

The photo features Brahmastra director Ayan posing for a selfie with lovebirds Ranbir and Alia. While the actress donned a pink off-shoulder top, Ranbir looked happened handsome in a black tee. The trio appears to be on a yacht. Alia shared the video saying, “best boys (& good girl).” Check photos-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt shared a sizzling photo from her beach vacation

Earlier, Alia shared photos of close friend Ayan having a gala time on a yacht and relaxing with his drink. She also shared videos and photos of the beautiful view where she celebrated her New Year. Alia also updated her fans that her vacation has now come to an end as she shared a photo of her luggage and wrote, “Hometime.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt taking in the sun during her New Year vacation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt shares photo to Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji from their vacation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Time to return home for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens and witness the magical chemistry between the leading duo. The film was supposed to release in December 2019 but the makers decided to postpone it to 2020. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

