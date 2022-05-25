Alia Bhatt shares unseen wedding pics and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani BTS photo to wish Karan Johar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt on several occasions has mentioned how Karan Johar has played an important role in her life both personally and professionally. As the filmmaker turned 50, the actress shared about her equation with him with some photos. She called him a father, friend and mentor. The first photo is from her wedding ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor, where Karan is seen plating a kiss on Alia's cheek. The second one is from her reception and the two are seen engrossed in some conversation. And the third one is from the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia seems to be rehearsing a scene under Karan's direction.

Alia also penned a note for Karan. "To the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle (sic)," the actress wrote on the photo-sharing app.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a diverse list of projects in her kitty. Until recently, she was shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Now, she has jetted off to an undisclosed location for the shoot of her Hollywood debut project 'Heart of Stone'. The actress will star alongside some of the distinguished names in Hollywood like 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot and 'Belfast' star Jamie Dornan.

She also has Ayan Mukerji's mega-project Brahmastra which stars the actress opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor, in addition to another Bollywood project, Jee Le Zara, with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The latter will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Alia also looks forward to her debut production with Darlings. The much-awaited multi-starrer film 'Darlings' that features the actress alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma among others is all set to be released on Netflix. The film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen and brings together noted music composer and director Vishal Bharadwaj and famed lyricist Gulzar.