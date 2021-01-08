Alia Bhatt mourns death of her pet cat Sheeba, says Goodbye my angel

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt mourns death of her pet cat Sheeba

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Friday mourned the loss of her pet cat, Sheeba. The actress took to her social media to share an emotional post for her cat. Alia, who is known for her love for cats, posted two adorable pictures with her little white ball of fur. In one of the pictures, Alia can be seen holding the cat in her hands as they pose all smiles for the camera while the second picture shows the actor sitting on her sofa, looking into her phone with Sheeba sitting on the sofa-side and peeping into Alia's phone.

Sharing pictures with Sheeba, Alia wrote, “Goodbye my angel.”

On the other hand, Alia's mother Soni Razdan also shared a few pictures of their cat and wrote, “RIP Sheeba. We named you after the Queen of Sheeba because from day one you had such a regal air. My mornings will never be the same again. Thank you for the abundance of love you blessed me with Sheebles will miss you so much.”

Reacting to Soni's post, her family and friends expressed grief and offered condolences in the comments section. Alia’s industry colleagues also expressed condolences. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, was among the first ones to react. She said, “Oh no aunty! So sorry to hear.” Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Heartfelt condolences.”

Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap, and Esha Gupta shared heart emojis in the comments section. on the other hand, Pooja Bhatt, who is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt with his first wife, wrote: "Oh no... Am so, so sorry to hear this Soni! How devastating."

On the work front, Alia is currently, shooting for Gangubhai Kathiawadi. She was last seen in Sadak 2 and has several projects lined up as of now, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Recently, Alia along with her family and boyfriend Ranbir, went to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.