Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan on nepotism: Who have made it on their own will also have kids one day

One of the most debatable topics in the Bollywood industry is that of nepotism that has been going on over years. The same popped up yet again after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It was found that he was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment. Soon when the same came to light many Bollywood biggies started receiving backlash on social media and including those was the name of actress Alia Bhatt. And now her mother Soni Razdan has come out in support of her and replying to a tweet by director Hansal Mehta called out to broaden the debate. She said that it is important since people who are 'ranting' about the same and have made it on their own will also have kids one day.

The director of films like Shahid and CityLights tweeted, "This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son."

Further, he said, "He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane."

Replying to him, the Raazi actress wrote, "The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ?"

Hansal replied to her tweet, "The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and 'vested interest publicity'. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent."

