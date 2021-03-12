Image Source : INSTAGRAM-RANBIR_ALIAA/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt misses beau Ranbir Kapoor, shares mushy pic holding hands

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is missing beau Ranbir Kapoor. On March 9th, mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed that the Wake Up Sid actor has tested positive for COVID19. She revealed that he is well and is in home-quarantine. Now that Ranbir is away from his girlfriend Alia, she is missing holding his hands. Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a mushy picture and said, "major missing."

The picture shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor holding hands. Check it out here-

Sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor had said, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Rubbishing the rumous that Alia Bhatt has also tested positive, the actress revealed that she has resumed working after getting COVID19 negative. She said, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHai Zaroori."