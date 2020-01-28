Alia Bhatt doesn't regret sending flowers to Kangana Ranaut, opens up on Rangoli's tweet

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut was recently awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of India and Alia Bhatt congratulated the Panga actress on her achievement. She sent a bouquet to Kangana but didn't receive a warm response from her sister, Rangoli Chandel. However, Kangana holds no grudges and doesn't regret her gesture. The actress said that she is happy for Kangana.

“Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana,” Alia told Bollywood Hungama.

For the unversed, Rangoli took to Twitter to mock Alia. Sharing photos of the flowers and the note, Rangoli wrote, ''Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai''.

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

Kangana and Rangoli have criticised Alia several times. Taking potshots at her, the two have called her a member of the ‘nepo-gang’. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana said that she asked Alia to “have a voice of her own”. She even accused her of being Karan Johar's ''puppet''.

Kangana even called Alia's Gully Boy performance 'mediocre' and said that it is 'embarrassing' for her to be compared to her. “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far...stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised,” she told Bollywood Life.

However, maintaining the dignity, Alia never spoke ill about Kangana. “I do not have that ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really, really respect her for that,'' she said in one of the interviews.