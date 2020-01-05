Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor to cheer his team at a football match in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at a football match in Mumbai

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended a football game in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple stole the limelight at the game and attracted eyeballs with their presence. Ranbir and Alia were present to cheer the Mumbai FC team which is co-owned by Ranbir Kapoor. Pictures and videos of the duo from the football match have been making rounds on the internet.

The official handle of the Mumbai FC team also shared a picture of the couple cheering for their favourite team. Sharing the picture, the Mumbai FC team wrote, "Our co-owner #RanbirKapoor and Bollywood star @aliaabhatt were in attendance during #TheIslanders' encounter against ATK!

Earlier Alia and Ranbir along with Brahmastra director flew to Thailand to welcome the new year. 'Good girl' Alia also shared a pool picture from her vacation with the 'best boys'

On the work front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Brahmastra. It was during the shoot of this Ayan Mukerji film that the two started coming close and their dating rumours started. Brahmastra was set to hit the theatres in December 29, however, it was after pushed to summers of 2020. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

After Brahmastra, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be based on Hussain Zaidi's book Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around Gangubai who owned a brothel in Mumbai.