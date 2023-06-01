Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Alia Bhatt joins Julia Roberts, Idris Elba and more Hollywood stars in new Gucci campaign | Watch Video

Alia Bhatt, Julia Robert, Salma Hayek, Idris Elba, Daisy Edgar Jones and more came together in a new Gucci video.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2023 14:03 IST
Alia Bhatt is unstoppable! The actress joined some of the biggest Hollywood stars for a recent video by fashion house Gucci. The celebrities championed gender equality as part of a new campaign. The 30-year-old was recently appointed as the first Indian Global ambassador of the Italian high-end luxury brand. Taking to Twitter, Alia dropped a video in which she spoke about gender equality along with stars like Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Halle Bailey, John Legend, Julia Garner and Daisy Edgar-Jones. 

They talked about freedom, education, strength, opportunity and dignity in the clip. "Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime's 10th Anniversary Campaign!#GucciChimeForGenderEquality #ChimeIn @gucci," Alia captioned the post. The video begins with Ozark star Julia Garner introducing herself, followed by Halle Bailey, John Legend and Salma Hayek Pinault, who says that she 'chimes for gender equality'. Then Daisy Edgar Jones, Alia, Serena Williams, Julia Roberts and Idris Elba show their support for 'education, strength, dignity, safety'. The actress' presence along with renowned international stars garnered praise from the fans. "Woaaah... Alia goes global," a social media user commented. "Super proud," another one wrote. 

https://twitter.com/aliaa08/status/1663971928552644608?s=20

Meanwhile, Alia made her first official appearance as the Gucci brand ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024. The brand celebrates 25 years since it opened its first store in Seoul in 1998. For the event, she undoubtedly nailed her looks in a round-neck black dress, with a golden polka dot all over it. She completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, perfect eye makeup, a blush on her cheeks, and a dash of lipstick. Videos and photos from inside the event revealed that Alia Bhatt was seated next to K-pop singer IU aka Lee Ji-Eun. 

On the work front, Alia will be seen next sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from that, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Karan Johar's movie will release on July 28. Whereas, Heart of Stone will release in cinemas on August 11. 

