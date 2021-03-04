Alia Bhatt is all smiles with her 'magical boys' Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji from Brahmastra set | PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt is all smiles with her 'magical boys' Ranbir Kapoor & Ayaan Mukherjee from Brahmastra set

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday treated her fans to a glimpse of her upcoming film Brahmastra. Alia shared the BTS pictures from the sets of the magnum opus, featuring co-actor and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Earlier in the day, she conducted a Ask me anything activity on Instagram, asking her fans to suggest what her next post should be. Most of the fans demanded "Brahmastra BTS pictures please" and "picture with Ranbir Kapoor."

The actress was quick to take her fans request and within an hour shared two pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the pictures, she captioned them, "It's a blessing to be on this journey...And these magical boys just make everything," followed with fire and heart emojis.

In one of the pictures, the trio is sitting in front of the idol of Goddess Kaali. In the second one, they are sitting in the same temple with the film's script in hand.

Other than Ranbir and Alia Brahmastra also star Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen as a scientist. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release on 4th December this year.

Nagarjuna recently announced on Twitter that he has finished shooting for the film. "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra," he wrote.