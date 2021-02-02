Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRALIAFANPAGE Alia Bhatt interacts with fans; confesses love for Ranbir Kapoor, reveals favourite cuisine & much more

Alia Bhatt mfrom the past few days have been grabbing the limelight all because of her pictures spending quality time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family. The two of them have started addressing each other as 'girlfriend and boyfriend.' Well to add up to your excitement, the actress recently confessed her love for the 'barfi' actor during a 'Ask-Me-Anything' session where she played a round of true and false with her fans. During the same, Alia shares inetersting insight about her eating habits, workout routine, love for pets and most interstingly she admitted he rlove for '8' which happens to be Ranbir's lucky number.

For those who are an ardent follower of the actor, he is quite a lot of times seen wearing a jersey with number 8 written on it. Since he is an avid football lover, we have spotted him as well as Alia wearing a jersey with 'No. 8' embedded on it. Not only this, but the actress has even framed a ‘No.8’ jersey at her house. Coming back to the Insta session, when a user asked her if she loves 8, a blushing Alia responded and said, "True. Love!."

Not just this, she even responded to a lot of other questions including whether she loved cats more than dogs. She said, "No, that's not true, I love cats because I've always had cats, but I also love dogs because I have dogs." Revealing her foodie side, she spoke about her love for potatoes and chocolates and said, "Fully true, aloo and chocolate are my favourites."

She spoke about her love for Indian cuisine and said, "True. No such thing like ghar ka khana." She said that breakfast is also an important meal of the day. She said, "No, false. Unless like I'm not hungry, but I don't skip on purpose." As for she likes to cook or not, Alia responded, "No. I only love eating!"

On the personal front, she recently shared a picture and hinted about a date night with Ranbir as she wrote, "date-o’clock."

The duo has been going on quite strong and would have got married if not for the pandemic. Meanwhile, the actress is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch, and SS Rajamouli's ambitious upcoming film, "RRR".