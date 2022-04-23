Newlywed Alia Bhatt shares pics in her Sabyasachi bridal look, poses with pet cat Edward

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABYASACHIOFFICIAL Alia Bhatt's bridal look was put together by Sabyasachi

In new pictures from her wedding, Alia poses with her pet cat Edward

Alia has also resumed shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in a close-knit ceremony on April 14. The pre and post-wedding ceremonies were organised in the couple's Vastu building in Pali Hill, Mumbai and only the close freinds and family members attended the festivities. The couple hosted a post-wedding bash in Vastu a couple of days later, which was attended by some of their film industry colleagues including Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Alia recently shared images of her bridal look on Instagram. In the images, she is seen posing with her pet cat Edward. The images have her flashing her million dollar smile and the bridal look is simply stunning. It was earlier shared that Alia chose to go for a no makeup look for her wedding day and her natural beauty in the pictures is something to look at and praise.

The Udta Punjab actress captioned her post, "Cat of honour (sic)."

Designer Sabyasachi put together Alia's trousseau and jewellery. Describing her attire, the ace designer shared, "For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wore a hand dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls."

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. Their love story started on the sets of the upcoming film Brahmastra: Part 1 which is set to arrive in cinemas on September 9.

Post her wedding, Alia has resumed shooting for the upcoming rom com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It will release in February next year. Alia will see the release of Darlings, the first film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, before Karan's movie.

The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is all set to stream on Netflix on April 26.