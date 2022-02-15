Alia Bhatt heads out to Berlin International Film Festival for Gangubai Kathiawadi premiere, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt heads out to Berlin International Film Festival

Alia Bhatt was accompanied by elder sister Shaheen Bhatt as they headed out to Berlin Film Fest

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn star in Gangubai Kathiawadi with Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa

Days before the release of the much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt was headed to Berlin for the premiere of the movie at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. The movie will be showcased at the Berlinale Special Galas on February 16. This marks Alia's second outing at the Berlinale after 2019's musical Gully Boy premiered there.

The actress was spotted in an all-white outfit which comprised of a white high-neck crop top and high-waisted trousers, which she paired with boots. She rounded off her look with a ponytail and a coffee colour handbag. She was accompanied by her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Gangubai Kayhiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali whose 2002 film Devdas premiered at Cannes and scored a BAFTA nomination. In 2021, he marked 25 years of filmmaking. The upcoming film is based on the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges. It follows the true story of young Ganga, who runs away from her small town of Kathiawad to pursue her dreams of becoming a movie star, but is betrayed and sold to a brothel in Bombay’s infamous red-light district, Kamathipura. She gradually transforms into Gangubai, the matriarch of the district. She becomes the voice of the suppressed and makes it her mission to try and legitimize a tainted profession that dates back to ancient times, as per Variety.

Other cast members includes Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi will have cameos.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will be seen in upcoming movies RRR, Brahmastra- Part I, Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Darlings marks her venture into production under the banner Sunshine Productions.