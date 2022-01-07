Alia Bhatt flaunts her 'boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills and we are in love with the pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt flaunts her 'boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared a series of cute pictures clicked by 'boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now

The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s love has lately been the talk of the town. Ever since they made their relationship public, fans have been drooling over their adorable pictures and videos. On Friday, Alia flaunted her boyfriend's photography skills on social media. Taking to Instagram handle, the actress dropped a series of her cute pictures which has been clicked by Ranbir Kapoor. "Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills," the RRR actress captioned the post.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. Undoubtedly, they make for Bollywood's most adorable couple. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Recently, wishing her fans on New Year, Alia Bhatt, who had flown away to an unknown location to celebrate the occasion with Ranbir Kapoor, dropped some awwdorable pictures from their vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a carousel of pictures from her New Year getaway. The first had Alia posing for a cute selfie, while the next has Ranbir Kapoor sipping a drink from a silver glass. Sharing them, Alia wrote "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile... Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year." She also shared images of giraffes and lions in the wild.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the duo will together be seen in Brahmastra. Billed as a trilogy, the big-budget fantasy adventure epic stars also megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, the film features Kapoor as Shiva, a man born with special powers; Bhatt as Isha, his love interest, and Bachchan as his mentor. The film was initially titled 'Dragon' and the filmmaker said the team changed the name to 'Brahmastra' as it was a more appropriate choice.

Also starring Nargarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, “Brahmastra” will be released on September 9 next year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.