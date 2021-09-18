Alia Bhatt exudes happiness in UNSEEN pic from Maldives as she wishes BFF Akansha Ranjan on her birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt shares throwback pic from Maldives as she wishes BFF Akansha Ranjan on her birthday

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is celebrating her 28th birthday today, September 18. To mark her day special, Alia shared an unseen picture of herself along with the birthday girl from their Maldives vacation. Posting the million-dollar picture, Alia Bhatt captioned it: "Happy birthday my universe."

Take a look:

In the throwback picture, both Alia and Akansha are sitting on the white sandy shores with the crystal blue waters in front of them. Both of them look Alia can be seen in a bright pink string bikini with a cross back design. While Akansha chose to wear a single strap lavender swimsuit with a shrug.

Here are some more fun throwbacks from their vacation:

Alia had posted a throwback picture from their childhood for Akansha’s birthday last year as well. She captioned it, "Happy birthday my life."

Take a look:

Akansha made her acting debut with Netflix’s Guilty earlier this year. Guilty featured Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in main roles and was directed by Ruchi Narain.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia is currently shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film's powerful cast also includes actors Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra Deol. Apart from this, Alia also has other interesting projects in the pipeline including 'RRR', 'Darlings', and 'Brahmastra'.

Recently, Alia finished filming her upcoming feature 'Darlings', which also marks her film production debut. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the dark comedy, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. It traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Fans are also waiting to see Alia and her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor together in the film 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan.