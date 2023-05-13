Alia Bhatt discloses her fear of falling at the Met Gala, says ‘I have a very chaotic mind’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt discloses her fear of falling at the Met

Alia Bhatt recently made her dreamy debut at the Met Gala 2023, looking like a goddess among mortals in a white gown. It was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1. The actress wore a pearl-encrusted white gown by Prabal Gurung. Alia's gown was encrusted with pearls and featured a figure-hugging design on the bodice that flowed into a voluminous ball skirt with a floor-sweeping train. Now, the actress has talked about her Met experience.

Speaking to News18, the actress shared, "The little girl in me was just making sure that I don’t fall down on the red carpet and that I was getting enough time to pose, take a breath and enjoy the moment," she tells us. While it made for a historic moment, the new mommy made sure that the pressure didn’t bog her down. "It’s not about giving yourself too much pressure and taking it seriously. It’s a massive and big deal but it was also about having fun and light on the inside, so that your face looks lit up and happy. That’s something I was focusing on. Having said that, I really had a lovely time."

The actor, who wears numerous hats, went on to say, "I have a very chaotic mind. I like doing many things at once. So, you can say that it’s in my nature that I’m driven to donning many hats or at least trying to don many hats. I don’t even know if I’m doing it well or successfully or badly. I just do it because it makes me happy. It keeps me fulfilled."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, the actress is also slated to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra's husband-to-be Raghav Chadha looks royal in first look from engagement | VIDEO

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares FIRST pic from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Latest Entertainment News