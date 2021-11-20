Alia Bhatt dances her heart out on beats of dhol in Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's sangeet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLY_NEWZZ Alia Bhatt dances her heart out on beats of dhol in Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's sangeet

The wedding season is here and Bollywood galore is riding high on celebrations. Celebrity couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot on November 21. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the pictures, videos from the celebrations are going viral on social media. In a recent video that has surfaced online, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt can be seen grooving to the song Dardi Rab Rab Kardi by Daler Mehndi at their sangeet ceremony.

Alia looked stunning in pink dress and can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol at the festivities. Alia was joined by her best friend and bride-to-be's sister Akansha Ranjan on the dance floor. Actors Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty were also seen matching steps with Alia in the video.

Earlier, Vaani posted a series of glamorous pictures from the celebrations. Athiya Shetty also shared a priceless moment of the bride and her mother dancing in joy. Krystle, who sizzled in an orange outfit and posed with Anushka in a few pictures. She gave fans a sneak peek into the lavish Anushka and Aditya's pre-wedding celebration. Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni also attended the function.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan were in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed to the actress in Paris in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Aditya made his debut in 2002 with Ek Chhoti si Love Story, in which he starred opposite Manisha Koirala. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocket Gang. Helmed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the film will also star Nikita Dutta opposite Aditya Seal in the lead role. He recently shared a video from his rehearsal with his trainer for a song, Bang Bang from Rocket Gang. Talking about, Anushka, she is known for films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

