Alia Bhatt confirms Kriti Sanon is her neighbour, posts photo clicked by Ranbir Kapoor: 'Meet soon so...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were honoured with the Best Actress National Award in New Delhi for their respective movies 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi'. While several pictures of the two actresses from the ceremony went viral on social media, Kriti also recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped a sweet picture in which she was seen hugging Alia. The two were all smiles as they posed for the camera. In the caption, Kriti wrote, "Aliaaaa! @aliaabhatt Our smiles say it all! Will remember our moment we shared just before getting on stage".

Kriti further revealed that the photo was clicked by Alia’s actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. "Ranbir did click a cute pic haan!" Alia also re-shared Kriti’s story and confirmed that the Mimi actress is her new 'neighbour'. In July this year, reports claiming Kriti is house hunting in Mumbai made headlines. Now, Alia wrote, "Congratulation mimi…yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared..lots of love neighbour..meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANONKriti Sanon's Instagram Story

Upon receiving the Best Actress National Award from President Droupadi Murmu, Kriti Sanon shared her joy on Instagram and posted several pictures from the prestigious ceremony. Her parents were also in attendance, and she uploaded pictures with her mom and dad, capturing awwdorable moments. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen sitting on the lap of her parents while proudly displaying her medal and certificate. She expressed her feelings, writing, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words... Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! Missed you @nupursanon #NationalAward #BestActress #Mimi."

In the following post, Kriti shared videos and pictures from the moment she went on stage to receive the award from the President. She mentioned those she missed and expressed her emotions, saying, "The BIG Moment!! Missed you #Dinoo & @laxman.utekar!! So so much." These posts on Instagram captured the heartfelt joy and pride Kriti felt on this significant occasion.

69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards took place at the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday, October 17, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the event and presenting the esteemed awards to the winners. Notable highlights of the ceremony include Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon receiving Best Actress awards, and Allu Arjun being honoured with the Best Actor award. Actor R Madhavan's directorial venture, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,' secured the top honour while SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' achieved an impressive feat by winning six awards during the ceremony.

