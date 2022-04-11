Alia Bhatt confirms wedding to Ranbir Kapoor with THIS post? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR_ALIAFANS Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Fans are waiting with bated breath to know if Bollywood's most popular couple at the moment, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot this week. While houses of the celebrities are decked up and apparently preparations are in full swing, confirmation about the same is yet to come from Alia and Ranbir. While the love birds have been extremely secretive about the details of their special day, the actress has reacted for the first time to the ongoing buzz.

A few days ago, digital content creator Nick Lotia, who goes by the name of 'beyounick' on social media, posted a funny video about Alia-Ranbir's wedding. In the video, Nick can be seen running barefoot on the road, behind a car that has a placard with 'Alia Weds Ranbir' written on it. It also shows a picture of Nick with Alia that gets replaced with a picture of Alia and Ranbir. "Me on 17th April (broken heart emoji) ... #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #heartbreak #newreel #kabirsingh," he captioned the post. Song 'Tu Meri Hai Meri Hi Rahegi' from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' can be heard playing in the background.

And guess what? The viral video caught Alia's attention. Reacting to the post, Alia commented, "Ded." She also added a smiley along with a laughing emoji to her comment.

If reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot this week, most probably on April 14 and then on April 17, they will host a grand reception for the members of B-Town.

Recently, when Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was asked about Alia and Ranbir at the launch of 'Dance Deewane Juniors', she shared what was her reaction when she came to know about Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's relationship.

"I am just waiting for the moment when they both get married. Alia is really very nice and I always admired her. She is a lovely human being. I wish that just after the pack up from here, I return home and they both tie the knot," she told IANS, however, she didn't divulge any details about their wedding.