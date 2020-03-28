Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt clicks pics of her cat and Ranbir Kapoor's dogs amid lockdown

Being homebound during the time of coronavirus, Bollywood celebs have been surely making it a point to stay positive as well as keep the spirits high for their fans with fun and inspiring posts on social media. One such star is none other than Alia Bhatt. In her series of 'Stay Home' posts, Alia Bhatt has been sharing various ways to spend time more constructively and enjoy the simple pleasures in life such as clicking pictures of one's pets. In her latest post, Alia posted a series of photos of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's dogs, as well as her pet cat Edward on Instagram.

The Brahmastra star seems to be her using quarantine time to show off her photography skills. "Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet," Alia captioned a photo of Ranbir's English and French Mastiffs Lionel and Nido.

Alia, whose lifeline is her pet cat Edward, busted a myth as reports of pets being abandoned amidst the coronavirus outbreak flooded the Internet. "There is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans," her statement read.

Alia Bhatt made her big Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of The Year and went on to achieve success and stardom with films like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, and Raazi. 2020 isn't just a crucial but also a very special year for the actress. She said there are a lot of first times happening to her.

