Alia Bhatt chops her hair short during lockdown. Is 'loved one' Ranbir Kapoor her hair stylist?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt broke the internet when she shared a sizzling photo of herself, flaunting a new haircut on Instagram. The actress shared a post-workout selfie in and shared that during the lockdown, she has become fitter. However, it was her new hairstyle that stole away the limelight. Before fans could ask her how did she get it during the lockdown, Alia revealed that it is her "multitalented loved one" who helped her chop her hair short at home. Well, it isn't a hard puzzle to guess that her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has turned hairstylist for his lady love.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop."

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared her fitness journey with the fans. She confessed that she has become much better in her workout routine and said, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge."

Actress Alia Bhatt stood as solid support to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family after they lost veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30th. The 67-year-old actor passed away in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. Alia supported Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor during this tough time and also shared heartfelt posts for the veteran actor. She shared throwback photos of Rishi Kapoor with little Ranbir and wife Neetu and expressed that she feels lucky to have received love and warmth from him.

On the work front, Alia is loaded with Bollywood films. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She had been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi before the lockdown. She also has her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in a special role in Bahubali fame director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR.

