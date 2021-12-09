Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt blushes after reporter asks if 'R' is lucky for her at RRR's trailer launch. Watch video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples of the tinsel town. Now that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married, the fans of Ranbir and Alia have alreayd started talking about their much-awaited wedding. Every now and then, they leave everyone impress with their chemistry. Anyone can feel their love whether its during public appearance or on social media. Yet again, a similar incident happened during the trailer launch of SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' which caught everyone's attention. It all happened when the actress during the media interaction was asked if letter 'R' was lucky for her. Soon after listening the same, Alia went all blushing and gave a witty reply that will definitely win your heart.

Alia, who never shies away in showing her love over her boyfriend Ranbir, replied to the reporters, "I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab nahi hai." Soon hooting and cheering could be heard after which she while pretending to be smart said, "I am trying to be intelligent... trying to be intelligent. Trying to have a good answer..(took a pause) umm... Ji... 'R' is a lovely alphabet and so is 'A.'"

Well, this isn't the first time that Alia's smart answer has cuaght the eyeballs. During the occasion of Diwali the lovebirds were seen visited a puja pandal. While leaving she was asked to walk with her beau 'RK.' To the same, Alia replied, "RK ke saath hi chal rahi hoon main."

Speaking about the film, S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' got a thumping response for the theatrical trailer which was released earlier on Thursday. The makers had arranged for a screening of the trailer in the Telugu states.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others in important roles, 'RRR' is a pan-India movie which is releasing in multiple languages across the country on January 7.