Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji visit temple on Maha Shivratri without Ranbir Kapoor | PHOTOS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on Thursday visited a temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The duo arrived at the temple to seek blessings for their upcoming film. They were without Ranbir Kapoor as the actor has tested positive for COVID19 and is in home-quarantine currently. Wearing an all-red traditional attire, Alia looked gorgeous while Ayan donned a white kurta. They also posed for paparazzi. After their visit, they were seen sporting the three lines of Tripuṇḍra in sandalwood on their foreheads.

In one of the videos going viral on the internet, the paparazzi asked Alia if she has wished for something special from Lord Shiva. The actress said, "Haan maanga par bata nahi sakti (I did but I cannot tell you what it is)."

Check out the photos here-

On Tuesday (March 9), the news of actor Ranbir Kapoor testing COVID19 positive went viral. Later, mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news and thanked fans for the wishes. It was reported that the actor has not been well for a few days. Sharing a picture of Ranbir, Neetu said, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

While there were speculations that Alia Bhatt has also tested positive, she clarified that she has tested negative. She wrote, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHai Zaroori."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt's statement

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others have been infected with the virus.