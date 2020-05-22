Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt sings praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, compliments Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was all praise for Anushka Sharma produced web series Paatal Lok. The actress took to Instagram to sing praise for the thrilling show and also complimented her Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat for his 'outstanding' performance. Alia Bhatt wrote, "What a show you guys, take a bow"

Praising Jaideep Ahlawat in a separate Instagram story, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Also, special mention to the brilliant writing and performances. Jaideep Ahlawat you are just outstanding! Means no words, And the full full cast I can go on and oon fan girling hard right now"

Not just Alia, actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are also all praise for the web series Paatal Lok. Arjun through his Insta stories revealed that he was watching the show till 4 am and his reaction won the internet. He shared a video depicting that the show is 'fire'. He also wrote, "Excuse me for my extreme reaction @anushkasharma. But there was no other way I could think of to react to your latest show. #PaatalLok was off the hook. Love it.”

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh found Anushka Sharma's web series 'kadak'. He also called it a 'Straight-up scorcher' and wrote, "Unflinching conviction raised the bar my friends. Congratulations to the stellar team!"

About his role, Jaideep Ahlawat had told IANS, “When I heard the story for the first time I found the basic premise very interesting. When I read the full show, I felt my character was written with a lot of interest. It was a very intriguing role with many shades.”

Produced by actor Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, the Amazon Prime Original Paatal Lok also stars Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee.

