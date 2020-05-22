Friday, May 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Alia Bhatt sings praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, compliments Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat

Alia Bhatt sings praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, compliments Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was all praise for Anushka Sharma produced web series Paatal Lok. The actress took to Instagram to sing praise for the thrilling show and also complimented her Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat for his 'outstanding' performance. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 22, 2020 20:40 IST
Alia Bhatt sings praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, compliments Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt sings praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, compliments Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was all praise for Anushka Sharma produced web series Paatal Lok. The actress took to Instagram to sing praise for the thrilling show and also complimented her Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat for his 'outstanding' performance. Alia Bhatt wrote, "What a show you guys, take a bow"

Praising Jaideep Ahlawat in a separate Instagram story, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Also, special mention to the brilliant writing and performances. Jaideep Ahlawat you are just outstanding! Means no words, And the full full cast I can go on and oon fan girling hard right now"

Check out the post here-

India Tv - Alia Bhatt praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok

Not just Alia, actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are also all praise for the web series Paatal Lok. Arjun through his Insta stories revealed that he was watching the show till 4 am and his reaction won the internet. He shared a video depicting that the show is 'fire'. He also wrote, "Excuse me for my extreme reaction @anushkasharma. But there was no other way I could think of to react to your latest show. #PaatalLok was off the hook. Love it.” 

India Tv - Arjun Kapoor praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun Kapoor praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh found Anushka Sharma's web series 'kadak'. He also called it a 'Straight-up scorcher' and wrote, "Unflinching conviction raised the bar my friends. Congratulations to the stellar team!"

India Tv - Ranveer Singh praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok

About his role, Jaideep Ahlawat had told IANS, “When I heard the story for the first time I found the basic premise very interesting. When I read the full show, I felt my character was written with a lot of interest. It was a very intriguing role with many shades.”

Produced by actor Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, the Amazon Prime Original Paatal Lok also stars Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X